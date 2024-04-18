Diesel price stands at ₦1341.16 in March 2024 – Report

NBS stated this in its Diesel Price Watch for March 2024 released in Abuja on Thursday.

The report said that the March 2024 price of N1341.16 per litre amounted to a 59.51 per cent increase over the ₦840.81 paid in March 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 6.69 per cent from the ₦1257.06 per litre recorded in February 2024,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

On state profile analysis, the report said the highest average price of diesel in March 2024 was recorded in Edo at ₦1566.67 per litre, followed by Jigawa at ₦1533.33 and Cross River at ₦1532.71.

It stated that the lowest price was recorded in Plateau at ₦1067.25 per litre, followed by Niger at ₦1140.00 and Adamawa at ₦1175.