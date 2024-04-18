ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Diesel price stands at ₦1341.16 in March 2024 – Report

News Agency Of Nigeria

It stated that the lowest price was recorded in Plateau at ₦1067.25 per litre, followed by Niger at ₦1140.00 and Adamawa at ₦1175.

Diesel price stands at ₦1341.16 in March 2024 – Report
Diesel price stands at ₦1341.16 in March 2024 – Report

Recommended articles

NBS stated this in its Diesel Price Watch for March 2024 released in Abuja on Thursday.

The report said that the March 2024 price of N1341.16 per litre amounted to a 59.51 per cent increase over the ₦840.81 paid in March 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 6.69 per cent from the 1257.06 per litre recorded in February 2024,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

On state profile analysis, the report said the highest average price of diesel in March 2024 was recorded in Edo at ₦1566.67 per litre, followed by Jigawa at ₦1533.33 and Cross River at ₦1532.71.

It stated that the lowest price was recorded in Plateau at ₦1067.25 per litre, followed by Niger at ₦1140.00 and Adamawa at ₦1175.

“In addition, the analysis by zones showed that the South-South had the highest price of ₦1419.35 per litre, while the North-Central recorded the lowest price at ₦1230.98.’’

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG seeks German government cooperation to reform Nigeria Police

FG seeks German government cooperation to reform Nigeria Police

Petrol price stands at ₦696.79 in March – Report

Petrol price stands at ₦696.79 in March – Report

Iran threatens to trigger powerful missiles should Israel attack its nuke sites

Iran threatens to trigger powerful missiles should Israel attack its nuke sites

Diesel price stands at ₦1341.16 in March 2024 – Report

Diesel price stands at ₦1341.16 in March 2024 – Report

FCCPC seals 4U supermarket in Abuja for concealing price information

FCCPC seals 4U supermarket in Abuja for concealing price information

This is alarming - Army concerned over number of unauthorised weapons in circulation

This is alarming - Army concerned over number of unauthorised weapons in circulation

Woman who was afraid of recent solar eclipse dies after stabbing boyfriend

Woman who was afraid of recent solar eclipse dies after stabbing boyfriend

3 years after he was declared dead, German-American billionaire found in Russia

3 years after he was declared dead, German-American billionaire found in Russia

Court rejects Secondus, Omehia, Opara's plea, upholds restraining order

Court rejects Secondus, Omehia, Opara's plea, upholds restraining order

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response [Twitter:@NCDCgov]

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu is angry about Dosunmu Market fire caused by 'gross carelessness'

Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu

I didn't intend to insult you - Minister of Power apologises over his freezer remark

Godwin Emefiele was removed from office by the Bola Tinubu administration over fraud allegations [Punch]

Emefiele gets ₦50 million bail in $4.5 billion fraud case