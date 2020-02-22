The government of the United Kingdom has warned Nigerian students to desist from money laundering and other criminal activities.

The UK government according to a statement signed by Ben Goong, the Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Education gave the warning on Friday, February 21, 2020, in Abuja through its National Economic Crime Centre (NECC).

The NECC said the bank accounts of Nigerian students are often used for third party transfer for a fee.

In the statement, Goong said, “The British Government has warned intending Nigerian students to the United Kingdom against engaging in money laundering and other criminal activities. The British Government emphasised the need for students to be mindful of how their bank accounts are used, especially for the transfer of illicit funds as this will result in the termination of their studies and prosecution, when caught.

“While pledging to strengthen its fight against money laundering this year, the government disclosed that it discovered and froze 95 bank accounts, mostly belonging to international students.

“It stressed its resolve to take more concrete steps against the activities of money launderers, saying this is prompted by its plan to reintroduce a post study work visa for international graduate students in 2020 which is expected to increase the number of international students, including Nigeria.”