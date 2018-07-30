Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

David Mark says move to impeach Gov Ortom is unconstitutional

Samuel Ortom Senator David Mark says move to impeach Governor unconstitutional

8 out of 30 Benue House of Assembly members served the Governor with an impeachment notice on Monday, July 30, 2018.

  • Published:
Senator David Mark has described as unconstitutional, the move by eight lawmakers to impeach the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom. play

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom

(36NG)

Senator David Mark has described as unconstitutional, the move by eight lawmakers to impeach the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Eight out of 30 Benue House of Assembly members served the Governor with an impeachment notice on Monday, July 30, 2018.

The lawmakers accused Ortom of embezzling N22 billion from security votes and N32 billion from local government funds.

They also said that the Governor refused to pay the salaries of workers and pensioners.

Be guided

In his remark, Mark, a former Senate President from Benue state said that the impeachment move is an exercise in futility.

The Senator also told the lawmakers moving for the impeachment of the Benue Governor to be guided by the constitution.

He called on the people of Benue state to be law abiding and advised Governor Ortom not to be distracted.

According to Daily Post, he said “It is unconstitutional and devoid of any known legislative practices and procedures.

“I will advice members of the Benue state House of Assembly to be guided by the constitution and legislative rules and procedures. They should not engage in any act that could undermine the established tenet of democracy.

“The action of some members of Benue state House of Assembly violates section 188(2) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) which requires that a Notice of Impeachment has to be supported by at least one third of the members of the House to be valid. This is obviously not the case here.

ALSO READ: Benue Governor says impeachment notice against him proves Nigeria is a 'shithole' country

“What is expected of the law makers is a collaborative effort with executive arm of state government to provide the needed dividend of democracy to the people of Benue state.

“They should remember that the interest and welfare of the people of Benue state is paramount. Anything less would be a disservice to the people they swore to serve.”

Governor Samuel Ortom dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

Shortly after, 13 Local Government chairmen dumped the APC and joined the Governor in PDP.

Also, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara have both condemned the move to impeach the Benue state Governor.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Mass Defection God has removed stones from our rice – Lai Mohammed tells...bullet
2 Ademola Adeleke Senator reportedly failed to graduate from American...bullet
3 2019 Election Buhari’s aide responds to Kwankwaso’s commentbullet

Related Articles

Oshiomhole Stop acting like an attack dog – PDP tells APC chairman
2019 Election PDP Governorship aspirant says Ortom “has failed Benue people”
Akeredolu Ondo Gov. explains why Buhari will win 2019 presidential election
Ortom 8 APC lawmakers move to impeach Benue Governor
Ortom Benue Governor says impeachment notice against him proves Nigeria is a 'shithole' country
In Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere has been impeached
Samuel Ortom Saraki, Dogara condemn impeachment move against Benue Governor

Local

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives have called on President Buhari to look into the attempt to impeach the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom.
Ortom’s Impeachment Move PDP lawmakers threaten to frustrate Buhari’s requests in NASS
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National  Working Committee (NWC) has sacked the Alh Ishola Balogun Fulani led Kwara state executive committee of the party.
APC National Working Committee sacks Kwara state exco
Saraki, Dogara condemn impeachment move against Benue Governor, Ortom
Samuel Ortom Saraki, Dogara condemn impeachment move against Benue Governor
Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere has been impeached
In Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere has been impeached