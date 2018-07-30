David Mark says move to impeach Gov Ortom is unconstitutional

news

Senator David Mark has described as unconstitutional, the move by eight lawmakers to impeach the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Eight out of 30 Benue House of Assembly members served the Governor with an impeachment notice on Monday, July 30, 2018.

The lawmakers accused Ortom of embezzling N22 billion from security votes and N32 billion from local government funds.

They also said that the Governor refused to pay the salaries of workers and pensioners.

Be guided

In his remark, Mark, a former Senate President from Benue state said that the impeachment move is an exercise in futility.

The Senator also told the lawmakers moving for the impeachment of the Benue Governor to be guided by the constitution.

He called on the people of Benue state to be law abiding and advised Governor Ortom not to be distracted.

According to Daily Post, he said “It is unconstitutional and devoid of any known legislative practices and procedures.

“I will advice members of the Benue state House of Assembly to be guided by the constitution and legislative rules and procedures. They should not engage in any act that could undermine the established tenet of democracy.

“The action of some members of Benue state House of Assembly violates section 188(2) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) which requires that a Notice of Impeachment has to be supported by at least one third of the members of the House to be valid. This is obviously not the case here.

“What is expected of the law makers is a collaborative effort with executive arm of state government to provide the needed dividend of democracy to the people of Benue state.

“They should remember that the interest and welfare of the people of Benue state is paramount. Anything less would be a disservice to the people they swore to serve.”

Governor Samuel Ortom dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

Shortly after, 13 Local Government chairmen dumped the APC and joined the Governor in PDP.