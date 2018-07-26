Pulse.ng logo
APC shocked over Governor Samuel Ortom’s defection to PDP

Ortom APC shocked over Governor’s defection to PDP

This was made known to newsmen by APC’s spokesman, Bolaji Abudullahi on Wednesday in Abuja.

  • Published:
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Governor Samuel Ortom’s defection  as surprising. play

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom

(36NG)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Governor Samuel Ortom’s defection  as surprising.

This was made known to newsmen by APC’s spokesman, Bolaji Abudullahi on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ortom, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, announced his resignation from the APC.

APC calls for calm

The APC spokesman also called on its members to remain calm, adding that the party’s leadership are working hard to reach aggrieved members and resolve issues.

On Ortom’s resignation, Abdullahi said he does not think it is too late for the Governor to come back.

“We once again call on members across the country to remain calm as the party leadership continues to work hard to position the party strongly for the next general elections.”

ALSO READ: 36 House of Reps members dump ruling party for PDP, ADC

According to Punch, he said “The Governor had left the meeting saying he was satisfied with the assurances given by party leaders,we are still working on giving effect to the resolutions from the meeting.

“Therefore, we are somewhat surprised by Governor Ortom’s decision.”

President Buhari has also urged APC members not to be troubled by the recent defection of some lawmakers in the National Assembly.

Over 50 members of the National Assembly left the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

