The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Governor Samuel Ortom’s defection as surprising.

This was made known to newsmen by APC’s spokesman, Bolaji Abudullahi on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ortom, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, announced his resignation from the APC.

APC calls for calm

The APC spokesman also called on its members to remain calm, adding that the party’s leadership are working hard to reach aggrieved members and resolve issues.

On Ortom’s resignation, Abdullahi said he does not think it is too late for the Governor to come back.

“We once again call on members across the country to remain calm as the party leadership continues to work hard to position the party strongly for the next general elections.”

According to Punch, he said “The Governor had left the meeting saying he was satisfied with the assurances given by party leaders,we are still working on giving effect to the resolutions from the meeting.

“Therefore, we are somewhat surprised by Governor Ortom’s decision.”

President Buhari has also urged APC members not to be troubled by the recent defection of some lawmakers in the National Assembly.

Over 50 members of the National Assembly left the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).