Dangote Foundation disburses N200m to empower 20,000 women in Bauchi

Inaugurating the disbursement exercise, Dangote, who was represented by Alhaji Mansur Ahmed, Group Executive Director of the Foundation, stated that similar disbursements had been made in 13 states, in the past two years.

He said that 1,000 women were selected to participate in the programme from the state's 20 local government areas, adding that each of the beneficiaries received N10,000.

The plan, he said, was to empower 1,000 vulnerable women in all the 774 LGAs across the country.

"The micro grant programme is a major component of the Economic Empowerment pillar of the Dangote Foundation.

"It provides vulnerable women with a one-off, unconditional N10,000 cash transfer to boost their household income generation, which will help reduce their vulnerability and meet their livelihood needs.

"Apart from the empowerment programme for women, the Foundation will introduce programmes to improve health facilities towards enhancing quality Healthcare delivery in the state," he said.

In a remark, Governor Bala Mohammed, said the partnership between the Foundation and the state governments was a manifestation of their commitment to empower and improve the economic status of women.

Mohammed said the beneficiaries were selected, without prejudice to party affiliation, religious inclination or tribe, and assured of a hitch-free disbursement exercise as required by the agreement.

The governor said that a comprehensive report on the disbursement in the state, would be published at the end of the disbursement.

"We must, therefore, thank and appreciate the philanthropic initiative of Aliko Dangote aimed at bringing succour and solace to the displaced households, by enhancing their means of livelihood.

"The positive impact of the Aliko Dangote Foundation's philanthropic initiatives have already been felt in the state in education and health care service delivery," he said.

Also speaking, Dr Aisha Mohammed, wife of the governor, lauded the gesture, saying that it would improve the social and economic wellbeing of rural women in addition to encouraging the women to venture into petty trading, make profit and support their families.

She said that the state government had empowered women in various areas and feedback received from previous women empowerment programmes had shown that the present administration had brought succour to many women at the grassroots.

The governor's wife urged the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the money by investing it in productive activities.