A statement signed by Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the commission’s Head of Media and Public Relations unit, disclosed that the NiDCOM chief congratulated Madu in a congratulatory message, in which she expressed delight that the Nigerian had proved his mettle.

“We are so happy for Mr Madu on his well deserved appointment. This confirms our saying that our Diasporans are our greatest asset making us proud globally,” the statement quoted the NiDCOM chief as saying.

Dabiri-Erewa advised Madu to continue to give his best in the administration of justice, urging others to emulate “such an excellent behaviour”.

The NIDCOM boss said the appointment of Madu as Minister of Justice “is a reward for consistent hard work, dedication, and determination to succeed in his chosen career irrespective of the fact that “he is in a foreign land”.

She prayed for his success in the new global assignment and canvassed for support and cooperation from all stakeholders to enable him to succeed in his assignment.

“In this role, Minister Madu, as Minister of Justice will also be the Provincial Secretary and Keeper of the Great Seal of the Province of Alberta.” the commission said.

In 2019, Madu made history by becoming the first African-born provincial Minister in Canadian history.

In the following year, he made history again as the first Black Justice Minister and Solicitor General in Canada.

“We are proud of Madu and wish him success in his new role”, Dabiri-Erewa added.