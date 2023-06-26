CP orders watertight security against criminals in Kogi ahead of Sallah

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, on Monday in Lokoja, said Yusuf gave the order during a monthly Conference held with Senior Officers, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Tactical and Operational Commanders.

He charged the officers to beef up security ahead of the celebration to prevent any untoward situation in their Area of Responsibilities (AOR) throughout the period and beyond.

He further tasked all the DPOs to deploy other operational assets to carry out confidence building and crime prevention patrol on major highways, residential and vulnerable points, places of worship and other places of interest to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free celebration.

“We will ensure that we deny space for criminal elements to thrive in and around the state.

“We therefore enjoin the good people of Kogi to remain security conscious and be law abiding citizens at cooperating with us to curtail any act of criminality in the state throughout the period,” he said.