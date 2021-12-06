RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: NCDC registers 55 infections on Sunday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded zero fatality from the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, with 55 additional infections reported across six states of the Federation.

A COVID-19 treatment centre in Lagos, Nigeria
A COVID-19 treatment centre in Lagos, Nigeria

The NCDC made the disclosure in its daily COVID-19 report on Monday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the additional cases indicate an increase from the 54 cases reported in the country the previous day.

The Nigerian Public Health Agency said that the fatality toll from the disease still stood at 2,980.

It noted that the new cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 214,622.

The NCDC stated that a total number of 207,450 people have been treated and discharged, while the active cases stand at 4,192.

The NCDC said that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, recorded 37 cases.

Edo State also reported six cases, followed by four states in the South-west: Osun, five; Oyo, four; Ogun, two; while Ekiti State reported a single case.

It also noted that four states: Kaduna, Ondo, Rivers, and Sokoto reported no case on Sunday.

The NCDC added that a total of 3,580,510 blood samples have been tested since the pandemic began across the country.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

