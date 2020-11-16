The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Sunday.

The centre noted that the country had so far tested 705,809 persons since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020

The public health agency said that “the new infections brings the country’s total number of infections to 65,148.”

It added that the new infections were reported from seven states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with no Coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours in the country.

It stated that 44 new patients were successfully treated and discharged, taking total number of people discharged to 61,073 in the country.

It stated that it had activated a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at Level III to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

The health agency said the 152 were from Lagos-136, Kano-4, Niger-3, Ekiti-2, Kaduna-2, Ogun-2, Taraba-2, and FCT-1.

The NCDC stated that “till date, 65,148 cases have been confirmed, 61,073 patients discharged and 1,163 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.”

It, however, disclosed that there were 2,912 active cases across the country.

The agency, therefore, advised Nigerians to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols to stay safe, stressing that the Coronavirus pandemic was not over yet.

“Wear a face mask properly; avoid large gatherings, maintain physical distance from others.

“Let’s work together to protect ourselves and our country,” the centre advised.