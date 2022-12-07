Court dismisses suit challenging Tinubu’s candidacy

Ngozika Ihuoma, a rights advocate had dragged Tinubu and Abubakar Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to court for allegedly violating extant electoral laws.

The suit was instituted a few days after Tinubu emerged as the Presidential candidate of the ruling party in June.

Tinubu and Atiku were sued alongside their parties, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

In the suit marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/854/2022, Ihuoma asked the court to bar Tinubu from contesting the 2023 presidential election.

In defense of the suit, the law office of Babatunde Ogala (SAN) & Co on behalf of the APC filed a counter affidavit in opposition to the originating summons and a notice of preliminary objection, Punch reports.