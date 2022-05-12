Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnappers' hideout in Kaduna

Kinkiba was reportedly arrested near a hideout used by kidnappers who terrorise residents in the Galadimawa axis of Giwa Local Government of the state.

Reports have it that the Councilor was carrying the gun on a motorcycle when he was accosted by security operatives.

A vigilante source who spoke to Daily Trust said the suspect confessed that he received the gun from someone he could no longer recall his name.

“He said he was told that the gun was meant for the convoy of someone. According to him, he was instructed to park immediately after the bridge near Galadimawa forest (a known hideout of bandits), where somebody would collect the gun,” the vigilante said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Soba local government area, Engineer Suleiman Yahaya Richifa, has identified the suspect to be the councilor representing Kinkiba ward in the council.

Richifa who said, “I’m in serious grief about the news. Please allow me to overcome my shock,” declined to speak further on the situation.

The newspaper also reported that the suspect has been taken to the Kaduna State Police Command Headquarters for further interrogation.

Kaduna and other neighboring states in the North West have been a hotbed for criminal activities including kidnapping and killings.