The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has postponed the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) indefinitely.

The exam body announced this on Friday, March 20, 2020, in a statement by Patrick Areghan, Nigeria’s head of WAEC national office.

Areghna said the examinations scheduled to begin on April 6, 2020, were postponed as a result of coronavirus pandemic, adding that the timetable for the examinations would be reviewed after the coronavirus pandemic situation improves.

The statement reads, “The West African Examinations Council in Nigeria, nay, the West African sub-region, has decided to put on hold the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates, 2020, earlier scheduled to commence on April 6, 2020.

“This is as a result of the impact of the novel and deadly Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the serious implications it has for the conduct of the WASSCE for school candidates, 2020, coupled with the anxieties it has generated among the populace.

“This decision is a demonstration of the organisation’s concern and support for the various protocols being put in place by the Federal and State Governments of Nigeria and the governments of the other member countries to check the spread of the disease.”

Nigeria recorded its index case of Coronavirus on February 27, and as of Thursday, March 19, 2020, the cases had increased to twelve.