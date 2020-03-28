Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has fired his Special Assistant on Digital Media, Muritala Adigun for posting misleading information on social media about the state government’s efforts on coronavirus.

Before his sack, Adigun had posted a picture of some disinfecting tools procured by the Lagos State Government, on his Facebook page, with a claim that it was procured by the Oyo State Government.

This according to a source, who spoke to ThePunch said led to negative comments against the governor and the state government.

A copy of the termination of appointment letter (Twitter/@Ondofirstborn)

The governor, therefore, on Friday, March 27, 2020, relieved him of his duty as Special Assistant on Digital Media.

The letter of termination of appointment, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun, was handed to him on Friday.

“I wish to convey the approval of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, on the termination of your appointment as Special Assistant (Digital Media), with immediate effect.” the letter read in part.

However, after apologizing for publishing misleading information on social media, Adigun claimed his Facebook page was hacked by some ‘APC agents of darkness’ to discredit him.