Nigeria's first coronavirus (COVID-19) case was announced on February 27. Since then, the country has recorded a total of 232 confirmed cases.

As of April 5, 2020, 33 of those 232 have made full recoveries and been discharged to resume their normal lives, according to the latest situation report published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The 33 people (14% of total cases) were released in three states - Lagos (30), Ogun (2), and Ekiti (1). Ogun's two cases, Nigeria's first two cases, received treatment in Lagos.

This leaves Nigeria's current number of active cases at 194 (84%). All 194 are, according to the authorities, displaying mild to moderate symptoms and receiving treatment in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, where cases have been recorded.

A total of five deaths (2%) have been recorded in Lagos (2), the FCT (2), and Edo (1).

Of the 232 cases, 101 were travellers who contracted the virus in high-risk countries abroad before arriving in Nigeria, while 35 (15%) are contacts of confirmed cases.

The remaining 96 (41%) have incomplete epidemiological information, so it's unclear how they were infected.

Most of the patients who have been infected are reported to be men who make up 70% of all cases. 27% are women, but 3% have incomplete epidemiological information.

People most affected by coronavirus in Nigeria are between 31 to 50 years old (39%). The youngest patient on record is a six-week-old baby who has now recovered and been released.

The NCDC also noted that a total of 8,881 passengers of interest (POI) have been identified and are being monitored, as of April 5.

States affected

Total confirmed cases - 232

Recovered - 33

Dead - 5