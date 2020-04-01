Nigeria has confirmed 12 new coronavirus cases in three states, leaving the nation's total tally at 151.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 that nine new cases have been recorded in Osun State, two in Edo, and one in Ekiti.

The new cases mean Osun is now the third most affected in the country with a total of 14 cases, trailing Lagos (82), and Abuja (28).

All confirmed cases have been in 12 states across the country. Nine people have recovered and discharged, and two people have died.