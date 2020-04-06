The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced six new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Kwara State has recorded its first two cases, according to the NCDC's announcement late on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Two other cases were recorded in Edo, and one each in Rivers, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The new cases raise Nigeria's total tally of confirmed cases to 238 in 14 states and the FCT.

Monday's announcement also noted that two additional people have recovered from coronavirus infection and discharged to go back home, raising the total of discharged patients to 35.

Five deaths have been recorded in Lagos, Abuja, and Edo.