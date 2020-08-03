304 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded across Nigeria on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said a total of 43,841 cases have been recorded since the index case was detected in February.

Sunday's new cases were recorded in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 81, followed by the FCT with 39, Abia with 31, Kaduna with 24, Rivers with 23, and Plateau with 16.

Other states that recorded new cases are Cross River (13), Ebonyi (12), Ondo (12), Ekiti (11), Edo (11), Benue (10), Nasarawa (10), Ogun (6), and Gombe (5).

221 people who recovered from the highly infectious disease were discharged on Sunday, raising the total number of recoveries to 20,308.

The death toll also rose to 888 after five new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded on Sunday.