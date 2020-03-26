As part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Lagos, the state Ministry of Agriculture has set up sites for food and agricultural produce in selected schools across the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 26, 2020, the state commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal said the markets were set up to provide Lagosians access to food supplies during the restriction period.

He added that the temporary markets were put in place to prevent panic buying after the directive that all markets and stores trading in non-essential commodities be closed.

Lawal outlined the Local Governments where the food and agricultural markets would be set up as: Mushin, Alimosho, Surulere, Ikeja, Apapa, Lagos Mainland, Eti-Osa, Surulere and Ifako-Ijaiye Local Governments.

According to him, the schools identified for food and agricultural markets are; Bishop Aggrey Primary School, Ilasamaja; Ajenifuja Primary School, Ilupeju, Mushin; Papa Ajao Primary School, Ladipo Street, Mushin; Akin Ogun Primary School, Mosan; Meiran Community Primary School, Meiran; and Animashaun Primary School, Ijeshatedo off Omilani Street, Surulere.

Others are Ikeja Primary School, Ikeja; Opebi Primary School, Opebi, Ikeja; Anglican Primary School, Marine Beach, Apapa; St. Jude’s Primary School, Ebute- Metta; St. George’s Boys Primary School, Falomo; Community Grammar School, Adelabu, Surulere; Obele Secondary School, Adelabu, Surulere; Fagba Junior Grammar School, Ifako-Ijaiye; and Stadium High School, Ifako.

Lawal solicited for strict adherence to safety measures by shoppers, especially social distancing between visitors to the specified locations, adding that there is no need for panic buying by members of the public since the food and agricultural markets have been put in place to make shopping easy.