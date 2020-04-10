The Lagos State government has released another batch of seven patients who have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced on on Friday, April 10, 2020, that the patients, four males and three females, were discharged after having tested negative twice consecutively.

The announcement comes just a day after a group of seven other coronavirus patients were released from the state's Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 158 confirmed cases, over half of the 288 recorded across the country.

The state has now discharged a total of 46 people who have received medical care.

Sanwo-Olu called on Lagosians to remain steadfast and cooperate with the government in containing the spread of the disease.

"While we celebrate our successes, let us note that #SocialDistancing is important & non negotiable in the war against #COVID19.

Stay at home, observe good personal hygiene and adhere strictly to advice from our health experts," he appealed.

With coronavirus cases recorded in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nigeria has officially recorded seven deaths. Three have been recorded in Lagos.

Before Friday's announcement, a total of 51 had also recovered and been discharged.