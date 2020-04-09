Seven people who previously tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have recovered and been discharged in Lagos.

The state's governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced on his Twitter account on Thursday, April 9, 2020, that the patients were discharged after testing negative twice consecutively.

He revealed that three of the patients are foreign nationals from Ukraine and Italy.

"The patients include one female and six males; three of the discharged male patients are foreign nationals; two Ukrainians and one Italian," he said.

Lagos is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 145 cases out of the country's total of 276 cases in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of April 8.

The state government has now discharged a total of 39 patients from care. Two other patients who are American citizens have been evacuated back home to the United States.

Sanwo-Olu called on Lagosians to continue to support the government by complying with directives to contain the spread of the virus.

"In the coming days, some of our health workers will be moving around in pairs to administer an electronic questionnaire at homes and healthcare facilities to make enquiries about some symptoms like cough, cold and fever," he said.

Nigeria has officially recorded six deaths linked to coronavirus in the country. Three have been recorded in Lagos.