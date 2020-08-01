Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after over one week.

The 55-year-old had announced that he was infected with the highly infectious disease on July 22, 2020 noting he was "generally okay".

The governor took to his Twitter account to announce on Saturday, August 1 that he has now tested negative for the novel virus.

"My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well wishers for the prayers and solidarity.

"We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic," he posted.

Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, had similarly announced on Friday, July 31 that he recovered from the coronavirus a month after he tested positive.

Bauchi's Governor Bala Mohammed, Kaduna's Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Oyo's Governor Seyi Makinde, Abia's Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Ondo's Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Delta's Governor Ifeanyi Okowa have also all tested positive for COVID-19 and subsequently recovered.

A total of 43,151 coronavirus cases have been detected all over the country with 19,565 patients recovering.

879 people have died.