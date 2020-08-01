Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, has recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The governor announced this in a statement on Friday, July 31, 2020.

He noted that his daughter and three of his aides who also tested positive have recovered.

The 57-year-old expressed his appreciation for the prayers and support he got while he was in isolation.

The governor had tested positive earlier in July, prompting him to leave his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, in charge of the coordination of the state's COVID-19 response.

Umahi is one of eight Nigerian governors who have tested positive for the virus.

Bauchi's Governor Bala Mohammed, Kaduna's Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Oyo's Governor Seyi Makinde, Abia's Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Ondo's Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Delta's Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Ekiti's Governor Kayode Fayemi have all tested positive in the past.

All of them, except Fayemi, have recovered from the novel disease that has killed 878 people in Nigeria, as of July 30.

A total of 42,689 coronavirus cases have been detected all over the country. 19,270 patients have recovered and been discharged from care.