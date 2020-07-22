Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The 55-year-old announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 that he's "generally okay" and receiving care.

"I'm already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team," he posted.

He also announced that he'll be delegating critical tasks to his deputy, Adebisi Egbeyemi.

However, the governor said he'll continue to do routine work from home.

Fayemi is the seventh Nigerian governor to test positive for the highly infectious novel disease.

Bauchi's Governor Bala Mohammed, Kaduna's Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Oyo's Governor Seyi Makinde, Abia's Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Ondo's Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and Delta's Governor Ifeanyi Okowa have all tested positive in the past.

All of them have also recovered from the disease that has killed 805 people in Nigeria, as of July 21.

A total of 37,801 coronavirus cases have been detected all over the country. 15,677 patients have recovered and been discharged from care.