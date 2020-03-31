The State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Clement Oladele, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Tuesday.

Oladele said that the advice became necessary in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The sector commander urged Nigerians to renew their driver's’ licences using the online application platform, to help decongest FRSC offices across the country.

“There is need to minimise the influx of people the FRSC officials will have contact with as our offices are public,” he said.

Oladele also advised people to use face masks and hand gloves while rescuing accident victims, to contain further spread of the virus.

“The FRSC officials and the general public need to imbibe preventive measures as nobody knows who is who when accidents occur. Any of the accident victims could be a carrier,” the sector Commander said.