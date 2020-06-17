Stephen Guobadia, Acting Director of Administration and Supplies of the Assembly, announced the closure in a statement in Benin, on behalf of the Clerk, Mr Yahaya Omogbai.

Guobadia said the leadership of the Assembly had directed all management staff members to remain at home for 14 days until after the exercise.

“I am directed to inform all staff of Edo State House of Assembly that the leadership of the House has instructed that all management staff remain at home for 14 days with effect from June 16, 2020.

“This is as a result of the fumigation exercise to be carried out in the Assembly Complex at three (3) different times.

“All management staff are advised to leave their phones open in case of further information,” he said.