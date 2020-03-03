The Commissioner For Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday evening.

Abayomi said the man, who arrived the country via Ethiopian Airlines on Monday evening, was immediately isolated after he began to manifest symptom of coronavirus.

“The Chinese, Si Wenqhuan was coughing seriously at the airport and had to be taken into isolation immediately,” he said.

ALSO READ: Get the latest updates on the Coronavirus in Nigeria

An Italian who flew into the country from Milan, which has the highest case in Europe, tested positive for the disease last week.

The patient is currently receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.