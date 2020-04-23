The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 91 more cases in the country.

The NCDC on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, confirmed the new cases in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the NCDC, 71 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, five in Katsina and four in Ogun state.

Two cases each were reported in Delta and Edo state while Kwara, Oyo, Abuja and Adamawa recorded one case each.

With 504 cases, Lagos remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria followed by Abuja and Kano with 119 and 73 cases respectively.

Coronavirus has now spread to 25 states after Adamawa state recorded its index case on Wednesday.

NCDC’s announcement also showed that three more deaths were recorded on Wednesday, bringing coronavirus deaths in the country to 28.

Nigeria now has a total of 873 confirmed cases out of which 197 patients have been discharged.