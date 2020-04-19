The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 49 news cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The announcement of the new cases brought the total number of cases in the country to 542.

Of the new cases, 23 were recorded in Lagos, 12 in Abuja, 10 in Kano, two in Ogun and one case each in Oyo and Ekiti state.

The new cases in Lagos take the figure of confirmed cases in the state to 306, while the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja now has 81 cases.

Kano state has the third-highest number of cases in the country with 37, while confirmed cases in Ogun, Oyo and Ekiti State have risen to 12, 16 and four respectively.

The NCDC report on Saturday, April 18, 2020, showed that two coronavirus deaths were recorded as the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country rose from 17 to 19.

The report also showed that seven patients recovered from the virus as number of discharged patients increased from 159 to 166.