Commissioner says Gombe State is reaping dividends of Gov Yahaya's reforms

Magaji said this at the opening of a two-day validation workshop for the Gombe State Revised Financial Instructions and Public Finance bill held in Gombe.

He said Yahaya had initiated several reforms since 2019, ranging from public finance reform, civil service reform, and procurement reform, amongst others, aimed at ensuring good governance. He said the reforms had transformed the government into a serious and people-centred government that had tried to improve a lot of the people through transparent governance.

He said grants had been attracted from development partners through these reforms, which had assisted the state government with the needed resources to execute projects to improve the well-being of its citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, several awards received by the state on ease of doing business, and socio-economic index, amongst others, are indications that the state is doing things right. On the ongoing financial management reforms, Magaji said: “The financial instructions we are looking at today are the finance control bill.

“We are also looking at documents that were initiated in 2002, 22 years ago and with the passage of time, new initiatives, new ways of doing things, we felt that there was no other way than to reform.

“This is to ensure that we have a new document that will be able to stand the test of time, assist us in running the government, ensure transparency and accountability and probity in governance.

“That is the reason behind the new document that we are validating today.”

Similarly, the chairman, of the Gombe Reform Committee, Hajiya Rabi Jimeta, said the reforms were aimed at entrenching good governance for the people of the state. Jimeta said with the reforms, processes had been streamlined to ensure prudent management of scarce resources for the benefit of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the reforms had not only fostered public trust in the governance of the state but created an environment conducive to sustainable growth and development.

“Today’s event marks a significant step towards the direction of good governance.

“Our collective efforts in re-examining and refining this document underscores the government’s desire and commitment to transparency, accountability, efficiency and good governance.

“The reforms will modernise our financial system in line with global best practices,” she added.

She urged participants to actively engage one another share perspectives on issues relevant to the subject matter and provide constructive ideas and inputs that would shape the future of financial management in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, Abubakar Hassan, the Director-general of Gombe State Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), said transparency and accountability remained key in ensuring good governance.

Hassan said Gombe State had shown the way in the country in terms of reforming service delivery. He commended the governor of the state for initiating key reforms in public service, among others, towards laying a good foundation for the future of the state.

Oluwatosin Oke, Public Financial Management (PFM) specialist, USAID State2State Activity, said the workshop was to review and validate the Revised Financial Instructions of the state.

Oke said the draft Finance (Control and Management) bill would also be reviewed to ensure alignment with the recent PFM reforms in the state.

“Financial instructions (Fls) are a set of financial rules or guidelines put together to direct or guide public officers and institutions on their responsibilities, powers, and financial authorities in dealing with issues of public finance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fls are not only expected to help protect state resources but also promote accountability and transparency in the use of public funds.

“At the end of the workshop, we expect to have a robust Gombe State finance bill and revised Fls that reflect the new PFM reforms in Gombe State.

“This is expected to strengthen internal control across MDAs in the state,” he said.