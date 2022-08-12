Colleges of education lecturers suspend 60-day strike

The union said the suspension followed “enormous progress” made at the ongoing renegotiation with the Federal Government.

Olugbeko said the decision to suspend the strike was taken at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja, to re-assess the status of issues leading to the three-week roll-over of the national strike.

According to him, as evident in the enormous progress made at the ongoing renegotiation and the appreciable level of progress made towards the amendment of the Colleges of Education Establishment Act, which is paramount for the development of the COE system.

“NEC resolved that the nationwide strike that started on June 10, be suspended for a cool-off-period of 60 days.

“This is to give the government the opportunity to perfect the progress made so far into tangible achievements that are acceptable to the union.

”After which the NEC shall reconvene to re-assess the status of the issues and decide the way forward, ”he said.

He therefore commended critical stakeholders for their intervention and dogged commitment to the resolution of the issues.

Olugbeko also said NEC decried the high level of insecurity in the country, as evident with the increase in the spate of kidnapping, banditry, killings and other social vices.

“NEC, therefore, calls on governments at all levels to address the situation more proactively by beefing up security on all campuses.

“As the system is being reopened for teaching and learning, and across the nation in general, ’’he said.