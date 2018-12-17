Chinese President Xi Jinping has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 76th birthday, and stated that he highly value the China – Nigeria relations.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said Chinese president’s feelings was contained in a letter he sent to the Nigerian leader, on Monday.

The presidential aide said the letter signed by the Chinese leader wished President Buhari ‘‘good health and great success’’ in his endeavours.

‘‘At this special occasion of Your Excellency’s birthday, I would like to extend to you my warmest congratulations and best wishes.

‘‘I highly value the China-Nigeria relations. I would like to join efforts with you, through implementing the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, to further elevate the China-Nigeria strategic partnership to a new level, for the well-being of the two countries and the two peoples,’’ President Xi wrote.

President Buhari turned 76 on Monday, December 17, 2018.