Super TV CEO murder suspect begs for forgiveness, says she does not want to die

Chidinma said she totally regretted everything she did.

Chidinma Ojukwu, a 21-yr-old student of the University of Lagos was arrested over the murder of Chief Executive Officer, Super TV, Usifo Ataga.
Chidinma Ojukwu, the 21-yr-old undergraduate involved in the killing of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga has begged the family of the deceased to forgive her.

Ojukwu in an interview with Punch amid cries, said, “I regret killing Mr Ataga. I don’t know what my future holds but I don’t want to die. Please, I don’t want to die because of this case. I have not killed before.

“I was just trying to comport myself to answer questions during the parade and not that I am not showing remorse. I totally regretted everything I did and I am sorry. Mr Ataga’s family, I am deeply sorry for what I did. If I had my life back, I wouldn’t do anything like that. I am deeply sorry and I hope you forgive me.”

Chidinma and Ataga reportedly lodged in a service apartment in the Lekki area of Lagos State and the corpse of the latter was found in the room the next day.

Upon her arrest, Chidinma told the police that she had been in a romantic relationship with Ataga for about four months.

She confessed to police that they were “having fun” when an argument broke out and she stabbed him twice.

The undergraduate attributed her action to the influence of hard drugs and alcohol.

Meanwhile, the Lagos police command has released Chidinma’s father and the operator of the apartment where the incident happened, Mrs Nkechi Mogbo, on bail.

The police said the suspect's father was arrested because he obstructed the arrest of his daughter while Mogbo had been in police custody after investigation identified her as the operator of the apartment.

