The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has found Justice Walter Onnoghen guilty of assets declaration offences.

Onnoghen was facing six charges of non and fraudulent declaration of assets relating to his failure to declare a series of bank accounts, denominated in local and foreign currencies, as required by law.

The Justice Danladi Umar-led tribunal found him guilty of failing to declare five bank accounts listed on the charge sheet during its ruling on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

The tribunal removed him as the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and banned him from holding public office in the country for the next 10 years.

Monies found in his bank accounts were also confiscated and forfeited to the Federal Government.

Details later.