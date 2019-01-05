The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has set aside January 10, 2019 as a day of prayer.

The association said that the prayer sessions for the day will be focused on the 2019 general elections and Leah Sharibu, Premium Times reports.

Sharibu is the Dapchi school girl still in Boko Haram captivity because she refused to denounce Christianity.

CAN also called on all its chapters to mobilise their members to attend the event which will hold at the National Christian Center in Abuja.

The association, in a statement signed by Adebayo Oladeji, the special assistant to the CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, said “The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared January 10 as a National Day of Prayers for peaceful, free, fair and credible election and freedom for Leah Sharibu and others in the captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists.

“The prayer meeting is to be organised in Abuja and all the State capitals nationwide between 11:00am and 2:00pm prompt with a view to asking God to prevent violence, manipulation, intimidation of voters and other electoral crimes with a view to having credible election.

“Christian politicians especially those contesting for elective offices or their representatives are also invited as they will be prayed for to be good Ambassadors of Christ before, during and after the election.

“We are to pray for all Christians contesting for one post or the other for the will of God to be done concerning their ambition. That the powerful in our nation will not be able to manipulate the election and edge them out.”

The presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, February 16, 2019, while the Governorship and state Assembly elections are scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 2, 2019.