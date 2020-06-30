Buratai gave the assurance at the inauguration of blocks of flats at the Natsinta Barracks in Katsina State.

He promised to ensure that dilapidated structures would be renovated in phases, adding that completed and ongoing projects at the moment were in phase one.

Buratai also promised that more soldiers’ wives would benefit from the Barrack Investment Programme as well as improved welfare for the families of those in battlefront.

“I want to assure you that very soon, the whole barrack will look very new.

“This is the phase one, and we have phases two, three and four, courtesy of President Muhammadu Buhari, who has given us the resources to do this.

“Your husbands are doing well in the North East, South South and in the North West, and you should continue to pray for them.

“Hopefully, they will return safely to be with you,” he said.

The Magajia of 17 Brigade, Mrs Monica David, who spoke on behalf of soldiers’ wives in the barrack, commended Buratai for supporting them through the barracks investment programme.

David urged the army chief to extend the programme to more people.

She also called for provision of adequate fighting equipment for soldiers to enable them to succeed.

”We want you to give soldiers more weapons to defeat the enemies because we want them to return successfully,” she said.