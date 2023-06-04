The sports category has moved to a new website.
Buhari's assets remain the same after 8 years as president

Nurudeen Shotayo

Buhari has completed and submitted his assets declaration form as the former President of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
Upon assumption of office in 2015, the former President completed and submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) an assets declaration form where he stated all his movable assets, an exercise he repeated at the start of his second tenure in 2019.

Meanwhile, according to his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari has once again submitted his assets declaration form to the CCB as expected following his exit from office on May 29, 2023.

In a tweet he shared on Saturday, June 3, 2023, Shehu said the former President's assets declaration form showed that his assets didn't increase after eight years.

He stressed that the completed declaration showed that Buhari’s movable assets did not increase, at home in Nigeria or outside and he did not add new bank accounts outside the only one he had in Union Bank, Kaduna.

His tweet read, “He has taken no loans and has no liability. The number of animals in his farm recorded a little decrease due to the number he gave out as gifts in the last four years.”

Pulse reports that the assets declaration form is a mandatory exercise for all public officers either elected, contracted, appointed or recruited.

All categories of public officers are expected to declare their assets and liabilities before the commencement of their assignments and at the end of their tenure.

Declarant are required by law to, not only declare their own assets and liabilities but also that of their spouses who are not public officers and children under 18 years of age and submit same to the bureau within 30 days of the receipt of the forms.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

