President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration looks forward to the Presidency of the new US President, Joe Biden, “with great hope and optimism.”

Buhari said this in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, after Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States of America.

In the statement titled “President Buhari: We look forward to working with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris,” Buhari expressed hope that the presidency of Biden and Harris would strengthen cooperation between the United States and Nigeria.

The statement reads in part, “We look forward to the Biden Presidency with great hope and optimism for the strengthening of existing cordial relationships, working together to tackle global terrorism, climate change, poverty, and improvement of economic ties, with the expansion of trade.

“We hope that this will be an era of great positivity between our two nations, as we jointly address issues of mutual interest.”

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.