A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state, Olusegun Osinkolu, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the timely constitution of his executive council on assumption of office for the second term.

It took President Buhari about six months to appoint ministers into his cabinet upon assumption of office in May 2015.

Osinkolu, the director-general of the Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation in the state, said prompt constitution of the cabinet would hasten the implementation of government’s policies and programmes.

The APC chief said this in a statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

“In the first term of President Buhari that is gradually coming to an end, it took the President over six months before the ministers were appointed," he said.

“We have to change gear this time and guard against delay in the composition of Federal Executive Council members for the second term.

"Nigerians are hopeful that the second term would afford the APC the opportunity to consolidate on its policies and programmes and it would be foolhardy for the party to delay actions, for there won’t be any excuse for failure in 2023."

Osinkolu lauded the President for the approval of the new minimum wage for workers.

He said the development, coming barely two months after Buhari was re-elected, showed that Nigerians would get a lot of benefits in the President’s second term.

“The opposition made huge political capital from the delay in signing the minimum wage proposal into law before the elections. They said it was a political decoy to entrap them and then drop the proposal," he added.

President Buhari is yet to dissolve the current cabinet ahead of his inauguration on May 29, 2019.