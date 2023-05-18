The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari to confer national honours on Tinubu, Shettima next week

Bayo Wahab

Buhari will become the second elected President to confer GCFR honour on his successor.

From Left: Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, President Muhammadu Buhari and the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Channels TV]
From Left: Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, President Muhammadu Buhari and the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Tinubu and Shettima will be conferred with the national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCOR) respectively.

According to Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital and New Media, the ceremony will hold on Thursday, May 25, 2023. He announced this in a tweet on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an earlier tweet, Ogunlesi said that Buhari would become the second elected President to confer GCFR honour on his successor, after former President Olusegun Obasanjo conferred the honour on his successor, Musa Yar’Adua on May 27, 2007.

Ogunlesi also said during the investiture ceremony next week, there will be an official handover of transition documents to the incoming Administration, adding that this would be the most organized and seamless presidential transition in the history of Nigeria, enabled by executive order 14 signed by President Buhari.

Quoting the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Ogunlesi stressed that the May 29 inauguration ceremony would take place regardless of the ongoing litigation over the 2023 presidential election.

He wrote, “SGF, Boss Mustapha: Let me say without any fear of contradiction, there will be an Inauguration on 29th of May. We will proceed with the inauguration of @officialABAT, and the litigation will continue. Our Constitution & Electoral Act have dealt with that. Our laws are sacrosanct.

ADVERTISEMENT

“SGF: The Shagari transitions were litigated, transition went ahead. Obasanjo transitions were litigated in 1999, 2003, Transition went ahead. I stand to be corrected, but the only Presidential election that was not litigated was 2015, when GEJ conceded and called PMB”.

As part of the preparations for the handover ceremony on Monday, May 29, Ogunlesi said there will be an inaugural lecture by Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of Kenya on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seun Kuti to spend 4 extra days in prison

Seun Kuti to spend 4 extra days in prison

EFCC investigates Matawalle in ₦70 billon fraud case

EFCC investigates Matawalle in ₦70 billon fraud case

Buhari to confer national honours on Tinubu, Shettima next week

Buhari to confer national honours on Tinubu, Shettima next week

Police blame IPOB for attack on US embassy convoy carrying 9 Nigerians

Police blame IPOB for attack on US embassy convoy carrying 9 Nigerians

Police arrest 2 suspects over killing of US embassy staff in Anambra

Police arrest 2 suspects over killing of US embassy staff in Anambra

Conjoined Nigerian twins undergo separation surgery in Saudi Arabia for free

Conjoined Nigerian twins undergo separation surgery in Saudi Arabia for free

'This is not BBNaija,' Tinubu, INEC beg tribunal to reject live TV coverage

'This is not BBNaija,' Tinubu, INEC beg tribunal to reject live TV coverage

Oby Ezekwesili demands Buhari handover power to her, not Tinubu

Oby Ezekwesili demands Buhari handover power to her, not Tinubu

US Govt reacts to killing of 4 American embassy officials in Anambra

US Govt reacts to killing of 4 American embassy officials in Anambra

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu

Seun Kuti voluntarily surrendered himself to the authorities, after the IGP ordered his arrest [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]

Lagos police justifies handcuffing Seun Kuti