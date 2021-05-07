RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari suspends Hadiza Usman as NPA boss over corruption allegations

Mohammed Koko would replace high flying Usman in acting capacity.

President Muhammadu Buhari (L) and Hadiza Bala Usman. [Cable]
President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, to step aside while investigation is carried out into the operations of one of the nation's biggest money spinners.

Presidency sources have told Pulse that Usman, 45, is now as good as gone from one of the most lucrative agencies in the federation, following mismanagement and corruption allegations.

"President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Transportation under Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for the setting up of an administrative panel of inquiry to investigate the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA," the president's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said in a statement.

Mohammed Koko would replace Usman in an acting capacity.

Suspended NPA boss Hadiza Bala-Usman (UN Agency)
"The president has also approved that the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman step aside while the investigation is carried out. Mr. Mohammed Koko will act in that position.

"The panel is to be headed by the Director, Maritime Services of the Ministry while the Deputy Director, Legal of the same ministry will serve as Secretary.

"Other members of the panel will be appointed by the minister," Shehu added.

Usman was first appointed Managing Director of the NPA in 2016. She was reappointed into the position in January of 2021.

