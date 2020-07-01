Buhari’s request is contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read at plenary on Wednesday.

Buhari also in a letter read at plenary sought the approval of Senate for confirmation of Sulaiman Dani representing the FCT as career Ambassador designate.

Other confirmation sought by Buhari includes the Confirmation of Mahmud Hassan from Kaduna as Commissioner of Revenue Allocation Mobilisation Fiscal Commission, and Williams Omoregie representing Edo, Ondo and Ekiti states as Commissioner for Federal Civil Service Commission.

Meanwhile, Sen. Philip Aduda (PDP-FCT) drew the attention of Senate to the non inclusion of FCT indigene among the non career ambassadors designates.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the inclusion of an FCT among the list of non career ambassadorial designates, while also thanking the President for having earlier included the FCT in the 42 career ambassadors approved by Senate.

The Senate also at plenary considered for first reading five bills.

The bills are : National Commission for refugees Act repeal and amendment bill, 2020 sponsored by Sen. Abdullahi Yahaya (APC Kebbi), Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund Act amendment Bill, 2020 by Sen. Bima Enagi (APC Niger), among others.

The Senate at plenary also received the report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters on Sexual Harassment Bill, 2020, Criminal Code Act amendment bill, 2020 and Alleged Court Invasion By officers of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) on Dec. 6, 2019.

The report was laid by the Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Bamidele Opeyemi (APC-Ekiti).

It also received the report of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tetfund on the following: City University of Technology Auchi establishment bill 2020. Federal College of Education Mutum Biyu establishment bill, 2020 and Federal College of Education Technical Ibokun establishment big, 2020.

The report was laid by the Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Ahmad Kaita (APC-Katsina)

