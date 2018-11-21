Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad reacts to Next level logo allegation

news

The new media aide to President Buhari has reacted to allegations of plagiarism making the rounds on social media.

Reno Omokri, a well-known critic of the Buhari administration had alleged that the Next level campaign logo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was copied from Dr. Kelly M. Costner, an Associate Professor and Next Level’s Project Coordinator in Winthrop University’s Rex Institute, United States.

Next Level is a campaign slogan for the President’s 2019 re-election bid.

Buhari also launched a Next Level document containing his administration’s projections for the next four years, on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Bashir Ahmad reacts

Ahmad in a mail sent to Pulse, said the issue should not be about the logo.

He said “If you observe the official LOGO released by the PMB/PYO campaign team which appears on the policy document and in adverts you would notice that it is nothing close to the Rex Institute logo.

“That remains the official logo for the Next Level. The other logo which is similar to that of the Rex Institute’s being circulated is an adaptation and has been shared widely by supporters of the President. It however isn’t the official logo, like I said, it is an adaptation.

“The issue should go beyond the logo in fact, but should dwell more on the message, this is what we strongly believe.”

PDP asks Buhari to apologise

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in its reaction to the plagiarism allegation, called on Buhari to apologise to Nigerians.

The party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan also said that the Next Level document is full of bogus claims.

He said “The shameful plagiarism by the Buhari Presidency has further sunk him into self-inflicted public opprobrium, from which he has not recovered since the demonstration by Nigerians, that he does not have his acclaimed West African Examination Council, WAEC, certificate and had to procure an attestation, which Nigerians also discovered to be a forged document.

“The PDP is however not surprised that President Buhari, in his desperation, can go as low as patronising plagiarism and false credit claims, since it is clear that he lacks the competence to initiate and articulate an original blue print for leadership; the reason our nation has been in dire strait in the last three and half years.

“A perusal of President Buhari’s 2019 campaign document reveals that apart from the stolen logo and mantra, the document is replete with false claims, spurious projections and unsubstantiated figures in the bid to again beguile Nigerians ahead of the elections.

“President Buhari has over time shown that he cannot be trusted. He heads the most corrupt administration in the history of our nation.

“The PDP charges President Buhari to immediately show remorse, apologize to Nigerians and prepare to accept defeat as the people are not ready to vote for any leader that has demonstrated a proclivity for falsehood, forgery and incompetence in governance.”

Dr. Kelly M. Costner is yet to reply the mail sent to him as at the time of publishing this report.