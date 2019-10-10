President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday held a meeting with members of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PACAC was established in 2015 by the Buhari administration as part of deliberate efforts to combat corruption in the country.

PACAC’s mandates include the promotion of reform agenda in the anti-corruption crusade, advising on the prosecution of the war against corrupt practices and implementation of reforms in the nation’s criminal justice system.

Buhari on Oct. 1 spoke on the resolve of his administration in its second term to fight corruption to a standstill.

He pledged to ensure that transparency and good governance were institutionalised in public service.

“The Ministry of Justice, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will continue to address this menace,’’ he had said.