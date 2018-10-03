Buhari meets El-Rufai, Akeredolu in Abuja

news

Buhari President meets El-Rufai, Akeredolu in Abuja

President Buhari has held a meeting with the Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and his Ondo counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu.

According to Punch, the meeting held behind closed doors on Wednesday, September 3, 2018.

Buhari’s role in Lagos primaries

The Lagos state Governorship primaries was held on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 amidst controversies.

The National Working Committee (NWC) panel cancelled the primaries citing some irregularities and calling for another round of elections.

The NWC was however countered by the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole who backed the Lagos primaries and its results.

A source said Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo asked Oshiomhole to respect the first set of results that declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu winner.

ALSO READ: Tinubu explains why he fell out with Ambode

“After multiple briefings and monitoring of the election in Lagos, Abuja advised the leadership of the APC to stand with the people and respect their wishes.

"President Buhari also requested for periodic briefings throughout the day of the primary and at a point, invited Chairman Oshiomhole to brief him on Lagos and other primaries,” the source added.