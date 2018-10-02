Pulse.ng logo
Sanwo-Olu defeats Ambode with over 800,000 votes

The result was announced by the Lagos state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tunde Balogun.

The Lagos state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tunde Balogun has announced the result of the governorship primaries.

The governorship primary election which held on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, was cancelled by the National Working Committee (NWC) panel sent to monitor the exercise.

Balogun, however countered the NWC panel, saying that the results will be announced soon.

A statement issued by supporters by Babajide Sanwo-olu under the aegis of Armoury Group, said Babajide Sanwoolu scored 970,851 and Akinwunmi Ambode, 72,901.

The statement also said that there will be no re-run election since the APC Lagos chairman has announced the result.

Lagos APC chairman speaks

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also reports that the Lagos APC chairman issued a statement after the announcement of the result.

The statement reads: “I am aware that conflicting information has been circulating on our primary election, but I must tell you that the election was held and it was free and fair.

“It would be very painful to disenfranchise the over 1.5 million members who voted across the 245 wards in the state.

“At the end of the exercise, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu polled 970, 851 votes and Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode scored 72, 901 votes.With this, Mr Babajide is declared winner.

“I thank party members for participating in the election and their dedication to democracy.”

ALSO READ: Tinubu explains why he fell out with Ambode

APC denies knowledge of cancellation

Yekini Nabena the spokesman of the APC, has earlier denied knowledge of the Lagos state governorship primaries cancellation.

Nabena told Premium Times in a phone interview that he is not aware that the election was cancelled.

