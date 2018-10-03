Oshiomhole backs result of Lagos governorship primaries

news

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole affirmed the recently released result of the Lagos governorship primary election.

According to TVC News, Oshiomhole dismissed the cancellation of the election and said that is in order.

The APC chairman made this known while briefing newsmen after a meeting with President Buhari.

The National Working Committee (NWC) panel had earlier announced that the primaries have been cancelled.

Sanwo-olu declared winner

The Lagos state chairman of APC, Tunde Balogun has declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the governorship primaries in Lagos.

According to Balogun, Sanwo-Olu got 970, 851 votes and Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode pulled in only 72, 901 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos APC chairman also said “I am aware that conflicting information has been circulating on our primary election, but I must tell you that the election was held and it was free and fair.

“It would be very painful to disenfranchise the over 1.5 million members who voted across the 245 wards in the state.

“At the end of the exercise, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu polled 970, 851 votes and Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode scored 72, 901 votes.With this, Mr Babajide is declared winner.

“I thank party members for participating in the election and their dedication to democracy.”

APC members allege intimidation

Some APC members complained that the Lagos governorship primary election was not free and fair.

They alleged that party leaders beat up those supporting the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and used thugs to intimidate them.