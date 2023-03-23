ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari lauds phenomenal sports achievement under Minister Dare

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the medal-winning efforts of several Nigerian athletes and their counterparts in other sports, saying that their dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare
President Muhammadu Buhari and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare

Dare had recently received “Special Recognition Award for Contributions to Sports Development in Nigeria and the Africa Region” from President Mohammed Solih of Maldives.

Speaking after receiving the trophy from the Minister, the president thanked him for the honour to the country.

He recounted the exploits of Nigeria’s national football team, Super Eagles, at national and international stages, noting he still hasn’t forgotten Nigeria’s absence at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

While commending Dare’s enormous contribution to sports development, the president expressed delight that he had been recognized and applauded outside the shores of the country.

Buhari noted that under Dare, Nigeria’s sports sector had developed from recreation to business.

He added that with revamping of infrastructure, laurels had been harvested at international events by our athletes while harmony and unity of purpose had prevailed in several sporting associations.

The president also applauded the Minister’s commitment, dedication and service to the nation ”in a sector that brings young and old together, as well as athletes and fans.”

He extended his best wishes to the Sports Minister, urging him to continue to give his best for God and country.

In his remarks, the minister thanked the president for his tireless support towards sports matters in the country.

He cited the generous and timely funding from the government to all sporting organisations and their many local and international engagements.

Dare described the recent donation of N200 million to Team Nigeria at the last Commonwealth Games as deeply inspiring.

