Buhari, Jubril: Abike Dabiri amused by foreign media's mockery

Abike Dabiri-Erewa laughs off comedian's mockery of Buhari's 'Jubril from Sudan' story

The president's aide believes the international media's interest in the controversy does not reflect badly on the president.

  • Published:
Buhari, Jubril: Abike Dabiri amused by foreign media's mockery play Abike Dabiri-Erewa (Twitter)

President Muhammadu Buhari's Senior Special Adviser on Foreign Relations and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, refused to take offense with American talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel, for his segment on the president's identity controversy.

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, started a theory in 2017 that the real Buhari that was elected in 2015 had died during one of his medical trips to London and been replaced by a clone named Jubril from Sudan with the help of surgery.

Kanu's claim has enjoyed more mainstream prominence in recent weeks after a former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, claimed on his Twitter account that the man in the Presidential Villa is not the same that was elected.

While meeting with the Nigerian community in Poland on Sunday, December 2, 2018, Buhari dismissed the rumours, branding it 'ignorant and irreligious'.

"It's real me, I assure you. I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong," he said.

Buhari, Jubril: Abike Dabiri amused by foreign media's mockery play President Muhammadu Buhari (Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)

 

His response to the controversy has been the subject of conversation all week as the international media took quite a hilarious position about reporting it.

One of such was Kimmel who dedicated around two minutes of his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, to put an hilarious spin on the story.

 

While many Nigerians felt the segment, and the reaction of the international media, brought ridicule on the entire country, Dabiri-Erewa, took to her Twitter account on Wednesday, December 5, to dismiss its seriousness.

She noted that she was amused by the segment and won't bother to waste her energy on what a comedian does on his show.

She posted, "Cracking up on JimmyKimmelLive joke on the issue of @MBuhari cloning. Jimmy is a comedian. His source of livelihood. The joke is to the stupidly of even believing in the cloning narrative at all, not on PMB @Omojuwa @segalink . Won't waste energy on this . That's all."

 

The conspiracy theory was fueled by Buhari's frequent medical trips to London as the 75-year-old spent 154 days combined on two separate trips in 2017 treating an undisclosed ailment. Despite his health challenges, he's seeking re-election at the polls in the 2019 presidential election, scheduled for February 16, at which time he'll already be 76.

