Buhari grateful to Switzerland for returning Abacha loot

He promised that bilateral relations between both countries will continue to be strengthened.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari grateful to Switzerland for returning Abacha loot play President Muhammadu Buhari (The Whistler NG)

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his gratefulness to the Swiss government for its support in resuscitating Nigeria's economy, especially by repatriating stolen funds to the country.

The president expressed his gratitude while receiving Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of Switzerland to Nigeria, George Steiner, at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, Deember 11, 2018.

According to a statement signed by the president's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, he said the return of stolen funds and interventions in the crisis in the North East further indicate the Swiss government's commitment to the development of Nigeria.

"We are grateful to the Swiss government for allowing stolen funds to be brought back to Nigeria," he said.

The president further noted that the facilitating roles the Swiss government had been playing in the North East, particularly in reaching out to Internally Displaced Persons, had been most helpful.

He promised that bilateral relations between both countries will continue to be strengthened.

Steiner assured President Buhari that the Swiss government will always be disposed to supporting Nigeria in ensuring peace in the country, especially in the North East, which has been troubled by a nine-year insurgency by terrorist group, Boko Haram.

"We have strong and solid relations with Nigeria. It's an honour and privilege for us to contribute to issues of importance in the country," he said.

On November 1, 2017, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a Memorandum of Understanding between Nigeria and Switzerland for the repatriation of the $322 million looted by former military Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

Former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, revealed in April 2018 that the sum of $322,515,931.83 was received into a special account in the Central Bank of Nigeria on December 18, 2017.

