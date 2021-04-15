Buhari displeased, saddened over killing of soldiers in Benue – Defence Minister

”The Nigerian Armed Forces is deeply saddened following the killing of 11 soldiers and a Captain in Konshisha LGA of Benue.

”This will not discourage the Army from carrying out its duties of protecting lives and property in the country.

”To boost the morale of the soldiers, perpetrators of the dastardly act must be apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law,” he said.

In his remarks, Gov Samuel Ortom, expressed deep sympathies to the President and the armed forces over the barbaric act.

”I have not slept since the killing of the soldiers,” he said.

Ortom acknowledged the enormous support and contributions of security agencies, especially the military in ensuring peace in the state.

The governor said he had directed stakeholders in Konshisha Local Government Area to fish out the perpetrators.

He pledged his administration’s support and cooperation with security agencies to ensure those responsible for the dastardly act were apprehended and brought to justice.