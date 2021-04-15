RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari displeased, saddened over killing of soldiers in Benue – Defence Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari is displeased and saddened over the killings of 11 soldiers in Bonta Village, Konshisha Local Government Area Benue.

The Minister of Defence, rtd Gen. Bashir Magashi, made this known on Thursday when he led Service Chiefs and other top military officers on a visit to Gov. Samuel Ortom at the Benue Peoples House, in Makurdi.

”The Nigerian Armed Forces is deeply saddened following the killing of 11 soldiers and a Captain in Konshisha LGA of Benue.

”This will not discourage the Army from carrying out its duties of protecting lives and property in the country.

”To boost the morale of the soldiers, perpetrators of the dastardly act must be apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law,” he said.

In his remarks, Gov Samuel Ortom, expressed deep sympathies to the President and the armed forces over the barbaric act.

”I have not slept since the killing of the soldiers,” he said.

Ortom acknowledged the enormous support and contributions of security agencies, especially the military in ensuring peace in the state.

The governor said he had directed stakeholders in Konshisha Local Government Area to fish out the perpetrators.

He pledged his administration’s support and cooperation with security agencies to ensure those responsible for the dastardly act were apprehended and brought to justice.

Ortom therefore prayed for the restoration of peace and security in all parts of the country.

